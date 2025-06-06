You can technically plant strawberries any time of year, but cooler months – from late autumn through winter – are ideal.

Plants put in the ground during this period usually produce more fruit.

Planting too late, especially closer to the summer solstice in December, can lead to excessive runner production instead of fruit.

So if you want a bumper crop, now’s the time to get planting.

Varieties

Strawberries come in two main types: short-day and day-neutral.

Short-day varieties flower when the days are shorter, typically in winter and spring.

This means most of their fruit ripens around November and December – just in time for Christmas. Top picks include Camerosa (large and sweet), Ventana, and Warrior.

Day-neutral varieties will fruit year-round when conditions are warm enough. They don’t produce as much at once but give a steady supply. Varieties include Albion, Aromas, Monterey, Cabrillo, and the new Moxie.

Mixing both types ensures a longer harvest season.

Where to grow

Strawberries are incredibly versatile and can thrive in many settings; raised beds with black weedmat, hanging baskets, pots and planters, hydroponics, edges of vegetable gardens and dedicated strawberry patches.

Just make sure they get full sun and grow in well-drained soil.

If using pots, choose a quality mix like Tui Strawberry Mix, and prepare the soil with Ican Strawberry Food to give plants a strong start.

Keep feeding every two months from October to March for the best results.

Mulching and feeding

Mulch helps retain moisture, suppress weeds, and keep fruit clean.

Good options include straw, pine needles, bark, or wood shavings – just be careful not to create a haven for slaters or other pests.

A popular method is laying black plastic or weedmat over a raised mound and planting through slits. This keeps berries off the soil, warms the roots, and brings harvest time forward.

Regular watering, especially during fruiting, is vital. Water in the morning to reduce humidity and prevent disease.

Care

Strawberry plants thrive for about three years. In their first year, remove runners to focus the plant’s energy on fruit.

In the second and third years, you can keep a few runners to replace old plants and grow your patch.

In winter, prune away dead leaves to reduce disease risk.

Feed again in late winter or early spring, then continue every couple of months during the growing season.

Watch for pests

Strawberries are mostly pest-resistant, but a few unwanted visitors can still show up.

Slugs love the fresh new leaves in spring.

Aphids and mites may need treatment in summer – use a bee-friendly spray like Yates Mavrik if needed.

Stop the birds

Strawberries are like a neon sign for hungry birds. Left unprotected, your precious fruit may disappear before you get a taste.

The most effective protection is a simple frame with bird netting:

Keep the netting 30cm above the plants so birds can’t peck through.

Anchor the netting to the ground with bricks or stakes to block side access.

Use garden stakes, bent wire, or even upturned pots on stakes to support the net.

A little effort here will save your harvest.

How many plants?

A good rule of thumb is five plants per family member. If you dream of daily bowls of berries in summer, plant more. You can never have too many strawberries.

Whether you’re an experienced gardener or just starting out, strawberries are a great way to grow your own food at home.

Have a good week.

Gareth Carter is general manager of Springvale Garden Centre