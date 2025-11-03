“These pioneering policies, which draw from the wisdom of indigenous and local knowledge systems, set a new standard for living in harmony with nature and future generations,” said Dr Grethel Aguilar, director general of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), which hosted the awards ceremony.

“The Whanganui River is now recognised as an indivisible, living entity, with its own rights,” the World Future Council (WFC) said.

“More than legislation, this policy is a transformation – shifting from a Western legal system that separates people from nature, to an indigenous law and worldview where people are part of nature and carry a duty to care for it.”

Whanganui iwi leader Gerrard Albert accepted the award by video during the ceremony, while Aroha Te Pareake Mead accepted it in person on behalf of Whanganui iwi.

Aroha Te Pareake Mead (right) accepts the Global Impact Award on behalf of Whanganui iwi, alongside the World Future Council's Neshan Gunasekera and Katy Gwiazdon, of the Centre for Environmental Ethics and Law. Photo / IUCN/Abhi Indrarajan/Workers Photos

Katy Gwiazdon, executive director of the Environmental Ethics and Law Centre, said the awards recognised the critical link between decision-making and its consequences.

“We cannot separate our conservation crises from our governance crises,” she said.

The eight winning policies were selected from 41 nominations across 21 countries. Other winners included the Environmental Ombuds Office of Tyrol, Austria; the Biodiversity Act in Bhutan; and Panama’s Law 287, which recognises the Rights of Nature and the related obligations of the State.

WFC chief executive Neshan Gunasekera said visionary policy-making could change the course of history.

“This year’s winners prove that safeguarding nature and the rights of future generations is not just an aspiration – it is possible, practical and already happening,” he said.

“By conferring a legal personality to the river, the Te Awa Tupua Act reflects the deep ancestral relationship the Whanganui iwi [tribes] have with the sacred waterway and gives them legal means to protect it,” the WFC said.

“The Act affirms the river as a living, indivisible entity. The Te Awa Tupua Act 2017 is the legislative enactment that formalised this recognition and provided the river with legal personhood.”

The council noted that the legislation was rooted in the history of colonisation in Aotearoa New Zealand and the conflicts of the 19th century. It reflected the Crown’s respect for Māori worldviews and integrated Māori principles into New Zealand’s legal framework.

“It establishes [an] innovative model of co-governance – embodied by the dual office of Te Pou Tupua [the voice and face of the river] – bridging Western statutory law and tikanga. For the first time, indigenous peoples and the government or the Crown have entered a partnership to protect the natural environment for the benefit of present and future generations.

“The steps taken to implement the Act, e.g. Te Pūwaha [revitalisation of the Port of Whanganui], show that the Whanganui model should be understood as an indigenous law model, not only a rights of nature model,” the WFC said.

