Green Party candidate for Whanganui revealed

Whanganui's new Green Party candidate Marion Sanson. Photo / Bevan Conley

Marion Sanson will contest the Whanganui electorate for the Green Party in October’s general election.

Sanson will take on incumbent Labour MP Steph Lewis and National Party candidate Carl Bates, the other candidates confirmed at this stage.

Drawn by the history of the area, Sanson moved from Wellington to Whanganui eight years ago.

Before retiring from paid employment two years ago, Sanson worked as a lawyer at Community Legal Advice Whanganui (Claw), where she saw the socio-economic issues people in Whanganui face.

“I am aware of the local issues voters will want to raise, specifically low wages and the cost of living, the wellbeing of the rural community, the viability of the agricultural sector and the housing shortage,” Sanson said.

Sanson joined the Green Party in 2006 because of its policies on climate change and protecting the environment.

“Since Cyclone Gabrielle, people seem more concerned and interested in engaging with the action we can take to make a difference for a liveable environment.”

On Fridays, Sanson and the Fridays for Future group talk to passersby at Majestic Square about climate change and “the human ecological overshoot”.

Sanson said she was excited to be standing for a party that had “progressive policies around farming; rewarding farmers who do the right thing with regenerative practices such as protecting waterways” and plans for policies to improve housing supply so people have dry, warm and affordable homes.