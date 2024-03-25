MP Carl Bates with Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe in the wee hours of Sunday morning, during Whanganui Relay For Life.

MP Carl Bates with Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe in the wee hours of Sunday morning, during Whanganui Relay For Life.

OPINION

Cancer has been in the news a lot of late, with the news at the weekend that Catherine, Princess of Wales is being treated for it, as is her father-in-law King Charles. Our thoughts are with them, and with everyone battling cancer.

There have been huge advances in cancer care in the past 20 years, and while a diagnosis of cancer is no longer always a foregone conclusion, it still has a profound effect on the person receiving the news and those close to them.

Health Minister Dr Shane Reti recently announced a suite of initiatives to underline the Government’s commitment to drive better cancer services for all New Zealanders.

These include the introduction of a faster cancer treatment target and the introduction of new drugs for the treatment of breast cancer and acute myeloid leukaemia.

His sixth initiative, however, spoke directly to people in the Whanganui electorate; expanding cancer infusion services in Whanganui for up to 10 patients a day.

When the Kimiora Infusion Unit opened at Whanganui Hospital in December, the initial expectation was that 7-10 patients a week would receive their chemotherapy treatments at the unit.

Dr Reti’s announcement will enable up to 10 patients a day to be treated.

Enabling Whanganui people to receive their chemotherapy locally rather than at Palmerston North will have significant benefits.

Travelling for treatment is both financially and emotionally draining, and patients will now be able to rest after their treatment instead of facing an hour-long drive back to Whanganui.

And in most cases, whānau will be able to sit with patients as they receive their treatment. It will also reduce the burden on the Cancer Society’s pool of volunteer drivers.

This is a great segue to Whanganui Relay for Life 2024, the Cancer Society Whanganui-Rangitikei-Waimarino’s major fundraiser held at Cook’s Gardens last weekend.

It was a privilege to join hundreds of people as we did lap after lap of the athletics track, most doing shifts with their teams, but a few walking for the entire 20 hours.

Walking with Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe in the wee hours of Sunday morning was a sobering experience as I reflected on how cancer touches us all in one way or another.

Overall, there was a sense of purpose and optimism from those taking part, optimistic that their contribution would help the fight against cancer.

Dealing to cancer requires action from the Cabinet room right down to grassroots New Zealand, but together we can make a difference.

Carl Bates is MP for Whanganui