A Whanganui mental health nurse says the Government’s health recruitment strategy is arriving at a crucial time for gaps in the health workforce.

The Government’s recruitment and retention plan aims to train more health workers and boost the Māori and Pacific health workforce through a series of targeted initiatives.

Community mental health nurse Grant Hird said it was “positive to have a plan and direction” but it remained to be seen whether the Government’s new strategy would fix the workforce shortages.

“There’s a huge ageing workforce and it’s a big problem, in five to 10 years there’s going to be a huge hollowing out of the health workforce so we really need to get younger people in and get them experience.”

Hird said a number of workmates in his profession were nearing 65.

“Often what happens because the work is quite demanding and we’re working with people under a lot of stress, and as people age they reduce their hours of work as a way of coping rather than leaving.

“It’s all very well to bring in new people, but in my job you need two to three years experience on a ward before you can go out into the community.”

Hird said making the conditions of employment and pay rates more attractive was a big part of that.

“Generally I’m supportive of this plan, and it’s good to see things we’ve been aware of for a number of years be put into place.

“At the end of the day we just want the health workforce to be looked after.”

Public Service Association national health lead Sue McCullough said the union wanted to see specific plans for addressing the shortage of workers and the challenging conditions experienced in health work.

“It’s no secret that the last few years have been incredibly challenging for health workers. Our people are burned out, exhausted, and desperately need to see change in their working conditions.

“Ultimately, this plan is a good start that will make a difference for healthcare workers.

“Until now, we’ve not had an approach to workforce planning that looks at the whole system, it’s good to see people directly employed by Te Whatu Ora and Te Aka Whai Ora, and those working in the funded and contracted sector delivering publicly funded healthcare in our communities included.

“We need good workforce data so we can accurately assess gaps we need to fill.”

