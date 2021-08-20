Government funding of $100k for Whanganui Creative Space

Brydee Rood (far left) holds classes every Wednesday and Thursday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui Creative Space has received a Government funding boost to the tune of $102,804.

The free community art studio in Dublin St works alongside people with diverse abilities and special needs, and their art has been displayed in two exhibitions already this year - Unlocked and Unlocked 2.

It was one of 36 recipients in the second round of grants from Te Tahua Whakahaumaru Creative Arts Recovery and Employment (CARE) Fund, announced by Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Carmel Sepuloni this week.

Local artist Brydee Rood runs four sessions per week (two every Wednesday and Thursday) at the studio.

Whanganui Creative Space Trust secretary Linda Keith said the studio had been operating in the city for 10 years, and had been at its current location for the past three and a half years.

"The new funding will allow the space to open for one additional day per week," Keith said.

Sepuloni said she had seen first-hand the "wellbeing benefits" of creative spaces, and there were many people in the community who were marginalised and experienced barriers to being able to make the most of their artistic skills and talents.

The latest round of Government funding would invest $11.37 million into these spaces.

"This funding will give stability for creative spaces to expand their services and create employment opportunities in the sector through things like art making workshops, performing arts activities, creative writing and raranga [weaving] workshops," Sepuloni said.

"We can't underestimate the sense of fulfilment that these spaces provide."

It is estimated that more than 11,000 people per year use New Zealand's 90 creative spaces.