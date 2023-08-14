Voyager 2023 media awards

Whanganui Chronicle

Good Gardens: Consultant Aisha Grierson wants to help Whanganui gardeners grow abundant kai

Liz Wylie
By
3 mins to read
Lesley Wise (left) called on garden consultant Aisha Grierson to help her discover why her vegetable plants were not thriving. Photo / Bevan Conley.

When Whanganui gardener Lesley Wise found her vegetables were failing to thrive despite being fed on her top-notch compost she was baffled.

“I was doing everything that had worked well for me before - mulching,

