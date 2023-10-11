Whanganui Girls' College student Bree Lindsay is the first of five Whanganui Rangers to receive the official Queen's Guide Award. Photo / Bevan Conley

A Whanganui teenager has achieved the pinnacle of Girl Guiding achievement by earning a Queens Guide Award.

Whanganui Girls’ College student Bree Lindsay attended a vice-regal reception at Government House in Wellington to receive the award from Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro.

“It was an incredible experience to meet the Governor-General and be with the other awardees from around the country,” Bree said.

The Year 13 student is one of five Whanganui Girl Guide Rangers to complete the requirements for the award. The other four will attend the ceremony at Government House in 2024.

Bree credits her mother Donna Lindsay for keeping her on track to complete the work needed to qualify for the award.

“Mum is a Girl Guiding leader and she has always encouraged and supported me.”

Donna said her daughter is one of a small cohort of Girl Guide Rangers in Whanganui.

“There have been 10 to 12 girls involved in recent years and we’re very proud that five of them have qualified for this award,” she said.

“They have all worked very hard for their community to achieve the service requirements but there is a fair amount of paperwork involved at the final stage. Bree was able to get that done in time because I was urging her on and the other girls missed the deadline because they were busy with other commitments. They all thoroughly deserve this award.”

Bree’s fellow Whanganui Girls’ College students Izzy Hollard and Jeannie Hird, along with Whanganui High School students Charlotte Hardy and Autumn Lilley, have been working in the community and leading younger groups throughout their high school years to qualify for the award.

Bree, Jeannie, Autumn, and Charlotte achieved the Aoraki Award together as Guides in 2018.

“They had to carry on the work during Covid-19 restrictions, which wasn’t easy for them,” said Donna.

“It’s remarkable that five of them managed to complete the requirements during such challenging times.”

One of Bree’s tasks has been leading a Pippins group.

Pippins is the youngest Girl Guiding group and Bree said she was currently working with the 5- and 6-year-olds to achieve their art badges.

Whanganui Girl Guides (from left) Jeannie Hird, Bree Lindsay, Charlotte Hardy, and Autumn Lilley with their Aoraki Awards in 2018.

“I encourage girls to join the Girl Guiding NZ organisation because you develop amazing skills and confidence as well as leadership abilities. You also have plenty of opportunities to get messy and have fun.

“Some people see the organisation as outdated and anti-feminist but it has moved with the times and it has always been about empowering girls. It was International Day of the Girl this week and Guiding aligns with the values of building strength and leadership.”

Bree said it takes commitment, parental support, and good leadership.

“Mum has kept me going whenever I was losing enthusiasm and our Rangers leader Rebecca Easton has been amazing.”

Bree plans to attend Massey University in Palmerston North next year and complete a Tesol (teaching English as a second language) degree, and will continue her Girl Guiding activities with Manawatū groups.

Girl Guides was founded in the UK by Lord Robert Baden-Powell, who also founded the boys’ Scouting movement.

The first group in New Zealand was founded in 1908 by Christchurch headmaster David Cossgrove, who had four daughters. His youngest, Muriel, inspired him with a reminder that women had already had the vote for 15 years and asked for a girl’s equivalent to Scouts. The early organisation was named the Peace Scouts for Girls.

With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II last year, the Girl Guiding movement has decided to retain the name of the award to respect the late monarch, who served as a Girl Guide and registered as an 11-year-old.

Liz Wylie is a multimedia journalist for the Whanganui Chronicle. She joined the editorial team in 2014 and regularly covers stories from Whanganui and the wider region. She also writes features and profile stories.