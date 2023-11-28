Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

There’s no safety plan for Whanganui River. That’s about to change

Mike Tweed
By
4 mins to read
Jodie Brunger says this time around, the plan will involve “working from the community up”. Photo / Bevan Conley

Jodie Brunger says this time around, the plan will involve “working from the community up”. Photo / Bevan Conley

Using the Whanganui River is “getting riskier” with boats travelling at high speeds around blind corners or in the wrong direction, poor awareness of river-use rules and a lack of signage.

There has not been

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle