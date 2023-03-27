Geoff Culverwell will perform at the Whanganui Jazz Club Night.

Jazz music is a wonderful thing – there is something for everyone in this music.

It covers everything from traditional Dixieland through swing and bop, and on and on through to hip-hop. The music keeps changing, and is as alive and vibrant in the 21st century as it was a hundred years ago.

It has crossed borders culturally and geographically, and here in Aotearoa New Zealand, we have a thriving jazz community.

April brings a host of our finest jazz players from throughout the country to Whanganui. First off is the Whanganui Jazz Club Night on Sunday, April 2 at the St Johns Club, when we will welcome back one of the country’s most accomplished multi-instrumentalists – Mr Geoff Culverwell.

Geoff has played music throughout the country for many years and in many different settings. His résumé is enormous and includes live performances, recorded albums, radio, television and films. He has worked as a studio musician, a sideman, a composer, an arranger and now, more than ever, as a band leader.

Geoff epitomises the changing world of jazz. Last year, he brought us his Chet and Miles show, which entertained us from start to finish. This year, he brings us a completely different feel with his Fusion Pod, where the music is, as Geoff describes, “all about the grooves, whether nu-jazz, nu-Latin, or traditional swing”.

His quartet includes veteran double bass maestro Patrick Bleakley, Whanganui’s favourite keyboard wonder Ayrton Foote and emerging superstar drummer Abe Baillie. This is sure to be a fabulous night of exciting music.

Later on in the month, Wellington/Melbourne-based guitarist Jamie Pye brings his quartet to Porridge Watson as he tours the country. At the end of the month, Whanganui Celebrates International Jazz Day with a three-day weekend festival. Details to follow.

The Details:

What: Whanganui Jazz Club Night

When: Sunday, April 2, 6.30pm

Where: St Johns Club, Glasgow Street.