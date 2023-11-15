Rural Women New Zealand has launched a new community grant named in honour of the late Cynthia Collier, known for her warmth and generosity of spirit. Photo / RWNZ

Rural Women New Zealand has launched a new community grant named in honour of the late Cynthia Collier, known for her warmth and generosity of spirit. Photo / RWNZ

The late Cynthia Collier, who farmed with her husband Henry at Wakarua Station near Taihape, was known for her warmth and generosity of spirit.

She died in 2013, and to mark the 10th anniversary of her passing, her family has donated funds to Rural Women New Zealand Ngā Wāhine Taiwhenua o Aotearoa (RWNZ) to establish a new grant in her name.

The grant of $5000 will assist projects and initiatives that support rural communities.

It will support projects and activities that focus on children, the elderly, the community, conservation projects, counselling services and education initiatives.

Collier’s daughter Jo Romanes said her community-minded mother would have approved.

“Mum would love to know that she was being remembered through the continued work of people like her to build community connection and support,” she said.

“This month marks her birthday, and this year marks the 10th anniversary of her passing.”

The Cynthia Collier Grant will be awarded annually for the next three years, with the first grant being awarded in mid-2024.

Applications will open by the end of November 2023 and close on April 30, 2024.

RWNZ national president Gill Naylor said the grant was a welcome addition to the existing philanthropic funds administered by RWNZ, including relief after adverse events, a range of educational grants, bursaries and community project grants.

“Women like Cynthia are the backbone of our rural communities,” she said.

“We are delighted that this generous bequest from Cynthia’s family will enable us to honour her memory in this way and support the wonderful work that happens in our communities every day.”

Liz Wylie is a multimedia journalist for the Whanganui Chronicle. She joined the editorial team in 2014 and regularly covers stories from Whanganui and the wider region. She also writes features and profile stories.