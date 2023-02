Cordons are in place around the gas leak area. Photo / Bevan Conley

Emergency services have been called to a gas leak in Springvale, Whanganui.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said the leak was near the intersection of Fitzherbert Ave and Burns St. Fire crews were at the scene but no other information was yet available.

Roads around the area have been closed.

A police spokeswoman said police had been called to assist.