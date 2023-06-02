When a rose is being planted it is generally expected it will remain in existence for many years. Photo / NZME

When a rose is being planted it is generally expected it will remain in existence for many years. Photo / NZME

OPINION

June 1 and King’s Birthday weekend have arrived, signalling the official start of winter.

Winter in the garden is a good time for transplanting or shifting plants as they enter a slower stage of growth or, in fact, go into a period of dormancy in the case of deciduous plants (those that lose their leaves).

Some nursery plants for the home garden are produced in fields rather than containers and winter is the time these are lifted and become available for the home gardener.

In the garden centre, new-season roses arrived this week. Every year in May, June and July, roses are removed from nursery field production and dispatched to garden centres throughout New Zealand. Roses were originally cultivated by the ancient Greeks and have spread to all continents except Antarctica.

In terms of timing, the winter months are the best time of the year to plant roses. With the new supply of roses in the stores and in their dormant state, planting them now will mean they establish their root systems over the cooler winter months, ready to put on strong growth in spring.

The general popularity of roses has waned in the past few years as many look for easier-care plants and roses having the perception of needing a lot of work. Roses never cease to amaze me with the growth rate and extent of flowering a good rose will provide. A rose bush purchased now (that looks like a group of sticks in a pot) will by November be 60-80cm high, producing a mass of eye-popping colourful blooms that can, depending on the variety, repeat flower throughout summer and well into next autumn.

Rose breeders have responded to the desire of the public and have developed varieties that will thrive with little or no spraying. This response has helped to balance the scales between people wanting to have low-maintenance gardens but also wanting to have some flamboyant colour and scent in the garden. There are some stunning varieties that have been developed that are not only colourful but are highly fragrant and healthy growers.

Roses come in a number of forms including as bush roses, standard roses (two main stem heights are common — 800mm and 450mm, and less commonly 1.8m) and climbing varieties.

Rose planting tips

When a rose is being planted, it is generally expected it will remain in existence for many years. The preparation of the soil is therefore important. The ground should be cultivated about two lengths of your spade blade or about 450mm. Most soils will benefit by incorporating material such as Ican Premium Compost or Tui Sheep Pellets.

The digging will open up soils, improving the general structure. In a light soil, the water-holding capacity will be greatly increased as the organic material can hold additional moisture. The addition of Ican Slow Food into the hole when planting will help ensure excellent root development and growth.

Roses are never completely dormant and the less the roots are disturbed, the better the plants will establish. A hole should be dug large and deep enough to accommodate the roots when they are spread out. Be careful that no damage is done to the plants when the soil is firmed around the roots. The bud union of bush and climbing roses is left just above the ground surface.

If planting a group of standard roses, they should all be the same height so they can be planted with the heads at a uniform level. It is preferable before planting standard roses to put in the stakes that will support them. This avoids damage to the roots that may occur if they are added later. Use a soft tie material for tying standard roses. Wire should never be used and padding should be placed under a tie of twine or cord. Ensure one of the ties is secured to its stake near the head of the rose to prevent damage or the possibility of it snapping off in strong winds.

Plants from a garden centre or nursery have usually been cut back for ease of handling and packing and, in some cases, may require extra pruning. Early planting (now) is recommended and pruning should be done during the normal pruning season, which is best done in mid-to-late July for gardens in Whanganui. If roses are pruned earlier, it will encourage new growth, which can get damaged by frost.

Patio roses

As gardens become smaller and more people live in retirement villages and apartments, the popularity of patio rose varieties has soared. These little beauties can provide months of flowers on smaller compact plants than the usual bush rose.

Often the leaves and the flowers are smaller in size and the plants tend to grow 40-60cm high rather than the 80cm-1.5m of a bush rose.

Some good patio rose varieties include Avila Palace (deep pink flowers), Daltons Gold (golden yellow), Celtic Honey (apricot-salmon), Grenada Castle (dark red) and My Sister (pure white).

For more gardening information go to www.springvalegardencentre.co.nz

– Gareth Carter is general manager of Springvale Garden Centre