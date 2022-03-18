Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Gareth Carter: The grass is greener ... in a well-prepared lawn

6 minutes to read
Few can deny the aesthetic appeal and draw to a nice lawn, writes Gareth Carter. Photo / Supplied

Few can deny the aesthetic appeal and draw to a nice lawn, writes Gareth Carter. Photo / Supplied

By
Gareth Carter

International research conducted a few years back ranked a well-maintained lawn as one of the most significant influences in achieving a good sale price and strong value in your home. In today's real estate market

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.