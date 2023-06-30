Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Gareth Carter: Pruning deciduous fruit trees and roses

By
8 mins to read
For the best results for espalier, the wall or fence that is chosen should face north and receive at least six hours of sunshine each day.

For the best results for espalier, the wall or fence that is chosen should face north and receive at least six hours of sunshine each day.

The topic of pruning, particularly fruit tree pruning, can seem a bit overwhelming or baffling to some. However, I like to use the saying: ‘Everything is easy, once you know how.’

July is the time

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle