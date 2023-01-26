Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Gareth Carter: Hydrangea, gaura and other summer stunners

By
5 mins to read
Some of the stand-out plants of the season observed were the magnificent hydrangea paniculata varieties.

Some of the stand-out plants of the season observed were the magnificent hydrangea paniculata varieties.

The summer garden can be a magnificent sight, highlighted by some of the garden displays in the heritage weekend Arthritis Garden Ramble. I took some time out see some of the marvellous gardens along the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle