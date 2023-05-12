Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Gareth Carter: Grow your own groceries by planting vegetables

By
6 mins to read
Grow your own groceries by planting a row or two of peas.

Grow your own groceries by planting a row or two of peas.

The increasing price of groceries and, in fact, everything is a hot topic.

Growing your own or some of your own vegetables is a practical and rewarding way to make your dollars stretch further.

The

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle