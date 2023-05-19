Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Gareth Carter: For the best strawberries, plant in late autumn and winter

By
7 mins to read
You can plant strawberries most of the year, but autumn and winter plantings give the best results.

You can plant strawberries most of the year, but autumn and winter plantings give the best results.

One of the easiest and most rewarding berries to grow is the strawberry.

Plants purchased from the garden centre generally give three years of good fruiting before they peter out and should be replaced. In

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle