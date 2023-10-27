Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Gareth Carter: Fill your garden with the joy of perennials

By
4 mins to read
Bearded iris has numerous flower colours and patterns in almost every colour imaginable.

Bearded iris has numerous flower colours and patterns in almost every colour imaginable.

Perennials are flowering plants that last a number of years. They are often seasonal in nature with a period of high colour and then a time of dormancy or stasis where they may die back

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle