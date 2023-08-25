Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Gardening: Magnolias are a great addition to any garden

By
6 mins to read
The Magnolia Sentry is a new 2019 release with blooms that are tulip-shaped.

The Magnolia Sentry is a new 2019 release with blooms that are tulip-shaped.

The spring season is almost upon us, and heralding this period of the year are the magnificent magnolias in bloom all over the city. In gardens and parks, big buds are opening to reveal their

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle