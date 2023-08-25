The Magnolia Sentry is a new 2019 release with blooms that are tulip-shaped.

The spring season is almost upon us, and heralding this period of the year are the magnificent magnolias in bloom all over the city. In gardens and parks, big buds are opening to reveal their spectacular blooms.

The stellata types, with their spidery flowers, have been blooming since late May, while the cup-and-saucer varieties bloom mostly from July to September.

Magnolias are a great addition to any garden and there are a range of sizes, including some recently released columnar varieties suitable for small courtyards and growing in containers.

Choose your site for planting a magnolia very carefully, as they resent being moved or transplanted once they are established, especially deciduous types. Carefully select the variety - some grow into quite large trees and require ample space to make a great display.

Avoid overcrowding them in your garden and do not cultivate ground under them, as their fleshy roots are often near the surface and should not be disturbed.

Plant them in a full-sun position, sheltered from strong winds and where the roots can be kept cool. They enjoy moist, rich free-draining soils that are just slightly acidic (pH 6.5) with plenty of organic matter added such as peat moss, well-rotted animal manure, organic compost or leaf mould.

Always plant new trees from the garden centre at the same soil level as they were in their pot and stake them securely. They do not enjoy the soil being excessively compacted, so don’t firm excessively around the tree.

Mulching routinely insulates the shallow roots from direct sun and helps to retain moisture. Water frequently (without drowning) the roots as necessary while plants are getting established and during dry periods.

A top-dressing with an acid fertiliser such as that suitable for camellia, rhododendrons, azaleas or sheep pellets after planting and then in the spring once per year will maintain healthy growth. Note these plants are acid-lovers, so never apply garden lime to where they are growing.

Magnolias are rarely affected by pests and diseases. Any problems are usually due to unsuitable soil conditions or deficiencies. Pruning, if necessary, is best done after flowering only to reduce size and remove damaged branches.

As a general rule, the flowering of a magnolia will improve as the tree ages, with flower size, colour depth, volume and intensity of blooming developing from strength to strength, especially in the first five to seven years.

The range is extensive, containing many varieties of great horticultural merit, including the star-flowered stellata types, a great array of tulip flower types and the magnificent evergreen types (which we will save for another article).

Notable deciduous varieties

Sentry

These are new 2019 releases with blooms that are tulip-shaped. They have a spicy scent and are a rich pink-purple with a white interior.

This tree blooms from a young age and is also hardy and easy to grow. Its unique feature, though, is its size - in 10 years, you can expect a Sentry magnolia to be around 3.5 metres high and only one metre wide. Sentry is the first magnolia that can grow in any small garden, as its columnar form takes up so little space.

Magnolia Summer Magic.

Summer magic

A 2021 release is Magnolia Summer Magic. It delivers twice a year with strong, bold pink blooms, flowering in spring and again in the summer. Summer Magic has been bred by Vance Hooper in Taranaki and is described as having elegant narrow healthy foliage. It’s almost willow-like when it’s not in flower.

These trees have been admired for their foliage alone, even when not in flower. Magnolia Summer Magic is the best summer flowering magnolia that I’ve seen and can be expected to grow quite slender and tall - the parent tree at 10 years old has a height of 4m and is 1.8m wide.

Magnolia Genie.

Genie

Another favourite magnolia that cannot go without mention is Genie. Certainly one out of the bottle, its buds emerge a deep burgundy black, opening to a mass of deep, velvety blooms, changing through shades of rich purple and red, developing pink edges.

Genie will also produce some flowers during the summer, as well as during August and September. This tree can suit small and large garden situations alike, only growing to 3.5m high by 2m wide, with a tight pyramidal growing habit.

It will grow and flower well for many years in a large pot.

Magnolia Vulcan.

Magnolia Vulcan

This Felix Jury-bred hybrid introduced in 1989 is much-sought-after, producing large deep port wine red flowers up to 25 centimetres across. An early bloomer that can start flowering as early as June some years, it will grow to approximately 4m high by 3m wide. In areas where there are heavy late frosts, the flowers can be damaged. It can take a few years to start blooming.

Magnolia Felix Jury

Bred by Mark Jury to honour his father Felix, this magnificent tree produces huge magenta-pink flowers up to 30cm across during late August and through September. Magnolia Felix Jury has been recognised internationally, receiving an Award of Garden Merit from the RHS.

Magnolia Cleopatra.

Magnolia Cleopatra

This is another recent introduction from Taranaki breeder Vance Hooper. It produces luscious purple blooms from a young age, with a good show even on young plants in the garden centre. It will form a pyramidal-shaped tree which will grow to approximately 4m high by 3.5m wide in 10 years. A good feature tree.

Magnolia Stellata Jane Platt

Magnolia Stellata Jane Platt has been marketed as the very best of the pink flowering stellata varieties. It is stunning, with gorgeous rich, deep pink flowers in the early spring. It grows to about 1.5m in 10 years.

Magnolia Stellata Royal Star

This variety sports full flowers of white with the slightest hint of pink in cool conditions and will have up to 20 tepals per bloom. It flowers during June, July and August, and will grow to approximately 2.5m in 10 years.

For more gardening information, go to www.springvalegardencentre.co.nz.

Have a good week.

Gareth Carter is the general manager of Springvale Garden Centre