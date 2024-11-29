Hydrangeas have surged in popularity in recent years. They are on trend as classic plants from yesteryear.
Their large full lush blooms carry happy memories of our grandparents, who also loved them.
They are reproduced as faux flowers as well as dried and dyed for year-round displays indoors in public places and modern interior decorating around the home. Freshly picked in a vase, they last well too.
Growing in the garden, hydrangeas are star performers for the summer months.
The blooms start in late November and carry on through Christmas and into January and February.
Some will have blooms that will stay on the plant into the Autumn months changing colour to antique shades as the flowers age.
The most familiar hydrangea are “macrophylla” hybrids, which means long or large leaves. The bold heads bloom in white, pink, red and blue in summer.
The macrophylla types include “mop head” and “lace cap” forms.
The mophead is recognised as the “classic” hydrangea with a rounded flowerhead while the lace cap has a flatter flower head with florets around the blooms and the centre has the appearance of an unopened bud.
There is another range of hydrangea which are “paniculata” varieties. These plants are later in their flowering, with blooms generally starting in December or January.
Blue colours may be retained in acid soil situations. This can be created if not naturally occurring with applications of aluminum sulphate, applied at monthly intervals during the winter months and prior to flowering.
Red and pink colours occur in alkaline soil situations, applications of garden lime will make the soil more alkaline to keep these colours vibrant.
These pH-adjusting products are available in the garden centre in both liquid and powder forms.
The white flowers stay true to name in both acid and alkaline soil situations.
A paniculata variety producing masses of lime green flowers through the summer months.
An amazing display of flowers in the heat of summer. Grows approximately 1.2m high x 1m wide
Protect against insect pests
The warming temperatures that are promoting good growth in the garden are also resulting in a rapidly expanding population of aphids, whitefly, caterpillars, scale, potato/tomato psyllid and other attacking insects.
The effects of psyllid on potatoes and tomatoes is completely devastating.
These crops should be sprayed now with bee-friendly insect spray Yates Mavrik.