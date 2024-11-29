Mulch will help the soil retain the moisture from rainfall and provide protection to the soil from direct sun, which reduces moisture evaporation.

Your plants will thank you for this with stronger growth and establishment.

It is also worth noting that plants that are well-fed and watered have a much-reduced incidence of attacks of pest and disease.

Hydrangeas

Hydrangeas have surged in popularity in recent years. They are on trend as classic plants from yesteryear.

Their large full lush blooms carry happy memories of our grandparents, who also loved them.

They are reproduced as faux flowers as well as dried and dyed for year-round displays indoors in public places and modern interior decorating around the home. Freshly picked in a vase, they last well too.

Growing in the garden, hydrangeas are star performers for the summer months.

The blooms start in late November and carry on through Christmas and into January and February.

Some will have blooms that will stay on the plant into the Autumn months changing colour to antique shades as the flowers age.

The most familiar hydrangea are “macrophylla” hybrids, which means long or large leaves. The bold heads bloom in white, pink, red and blue in summer.

The macrophylla types include “mop head” and “lace cap” forms.

The mophead is recognised as the “classic” hydrangea with a rounded flowerhead while the lace cap has a flatter flower head with florets around the blooms and the centre has the appearance of an unopened bud.

There is another range of hydrangea which are “paniculata” varieties. These plants are later in their flowering, with blooms generally starting in December or January.

The paniculata types then carry on later in the season, with blooms still coming on in March and April.

The blooms of these start off white and then develop varying colours according to their varieties, which are unaffected by soil pH.

Although many hydrangeas are seen existing with little or no attention, they do respond positively to extra care.

The flower colours can be controlled and intensified and blooms greatly enlarged with feeding and annual pruning.

Fortnightly liquid feeding now during the growth period after the flowers have formed will encourage enormous-sized flower heads.

Hydrangeas vary in flower colour according to soil acidity or alkalinity.

Blue colours may be retained in acid soil situations. This can be created if not naturally occurring with applications of aluminum sulphate, applied at monthly intervals during the winter months and prior to flowering.

Red and pink colours occur in alkaline soil situations, applications of garden lime will make the soil more alkaline to keep these colours vibrant.

These pH-adjusting products are available in the garden centre in both liquid and powder forms.

The white flowers stay true to name in both acid and alkaline soil situations.

Some brilliant hydrangea varieties include:

Hydrangea Bridal Bouquet

This mophead form has pure white blooms, grows approximately 1m x 1m.

Hydrangea Bridal.

Hydrangea Renate Steiner

A strong blue mophead form, grows approx. 1m x 1m.

Hydrangea Raspberry Crush

Also known as ‘Merveille Sanguine’ and ‘Bloody Marvelous’.

One of the darkest reds available in a hydrangea, with foliage that follows suit.

Produces masses of blood-red, mophead flowers in ball-shaped clusters.

Deep, dark green foliage which takes on a heavy maroon toning which intensifies through summer. Grows approximately 1.5m high x 1.5m wide.

Hydrangea Strawberries & Cream

Puts on a spectacular show with lace cap blooms contrasting a strong show between red florets and cream centres. Grows approximately 90cm high x 120cm wide.

Hydrangea White Wave

A lace cap form with white florets surrounded white centre with blue tinges, highly attractive. Grows approximately 2m x 2m.

Hydrangea Harlequin

A mop-head hydrangea which has striking bi-colour blooms. The flower clusters are large with cerise pink florets that are edged with a thin band of white.

The petals are also a touch more pointy-edged than usual mopheads. An unusual and striking combination. Grows to around 120cm. Perfect for shady spots!

Hydrangea Goldie

A superb plant to lift a shady area with gold/green-coloured leaves.

The white mophead-type flowers make an attractive show. Grows approximately 1m x 1m.

Hydrangea Limelight

A paniculata variety producing masses of lime green flowers through the summer months.

An amazing display of flowers in the heat of summer. Grows approximately 1.2m high x 1m wide

Protect against insect pests

The warming temperatures that are promoting good growth in the garden are also resulting in a rapidly expanding population of aphids, whitefly, caterpillars, scale, potato/tomato psyllid and other attacking insects.

The effects of psyllid on potatoes and tomatoes is completely devastating.

These crops should be sprayed now with bee-friendly insect spray Yates Mavrik.

This spray works on contact with the insect. This means that to break the life cycle of an infestation a few sprays in quick succession will be needed to knock back the population.

Follow all packet directions carefully when spraying pests and diseases, care should be taken so that the spray reaches both sides of the leaves to get an effective result.

An organic product, Naturally Neem, can be used for aphid, whitefly, thrip and mealy bug.

I have recently read a recommendation of mixing these two products to good effect.

Mavrik works by contact and ingestion, while Naturally Neem stops feeding and disrupts the breeding cycle.

A mixture of Yates Mavrik with Naturally Neem offers a two-pronged attack giving particularly effective results. This combo works on all chewing and sucking insects.

Once the spray is dry, it is bee-safe. It can be used on vegetables and has a three-day withholding period.



Combat 3 in 1 for Roses is a good rose spray.

Combat is the only three in one - insecticide, fungicide and fertiliser especially for roses. Combat is marketed as a rose spray but is also suitable for other ornamental plants.

Another range of products that has recently come to my attention particularly for the treatment of psyllid on potatoes and tomatoes is the Wally’s range of silicon products.

These products are reputed to work by making the plant’s cells too tough for the psyllid nymphs to pierce and feed from. Definitely something to try in the battle against these destructive pests.

Gareth Carter is general manager of Springvale Garden Centre