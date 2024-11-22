Roses have many uses and are such good plants for picking the flowers and bringing them indoors to display.
The colour of picked rose blooms offers vibrancy and life, while the scent can bring feelings of tranquility and long forgotten happy memories from childhood.
Roses can be used to gain formality from a row of the ever-popular iceberg standards, providing a grand entrance to a home or business and offering direction along a pathway.
Bush roses included in a mixed garden planting can be used to bring colour in a more informal way where different plant combinations offer a springboard effect through the year to create continuous beauty and interest.
Some top-performing bush roses to look out for
Rose Iceberg
This must be the world’s biggest selling rose.
Its pearly white blooms have captivated landscape gardeners and non-gardeners alike.
The white goes with anything and everything, it complements lawns, buildings, and any garden colour.
In a row they will tie together a garden where there is no theme, bringing some formality and uniformity.
Intrigued by its popularity I have googled to find where in fact this super rose comes from.
Wikipedia reports: “The cultivar was developed by prolific German rose breeder Reimer Kordes in Germany in 1958. He and his father Wilhelm had initially specialised in developing bush roses that were suitable for small gardens. The parent varieties of ‘KORbin’ are ‘Robin Hood’, a red hybrid musk rose, developed by Joseph Pemberton in 1927 in England, and ‘Virgo’, a white hybrid-tea rose bred in France by Charles Mallerin in 1927. The plant was registered under the cultivar name ‘KORbin’ by Kordes in 1958 and given the trade name Schneewittchen. The cultivar is known as Fée des Neiges in French and Iceberg in English.”
Having been around for a while Iceberg is certainly tried and proven.
Mulberry Wine – new 2024 release
With a strong fragrance the smaller purple and cerise blooms bring a strong but restful tone to the garden.
Flowering with abundance the plant will reach 1m high and has a slightly spreading form getting slightly wider.
It is a climbing rose from the Kordes family of rose breeders in Germany and is named for the Rosarium Uetersen, one of the oldest rose gardens in northern Germany.
Throughout summer, masses of bright pink frilly blooms cover the plant.
A free flowering variety, the blooms also have a good scent. It is a very healthy variety with the glossy light green foliage looking good most of the time.
A moderate grower compared to some other climbing roses, Uetersen is ideal for a smaller area or grown up a pillar.
For a larger area, plant several to get a mass effect.
A winner of the Gold Star of the South Pacific at the NZRS trial grounds in Palmerston North in 1980, it has been a consistent performer throughout New Zealand for many years and is a worthy rose to grow in any garden.