Magnolia Stellata Jane Platt has been marketed as the very best of the pink flowering stellata varieties.



The warmer temperatures last week are bringing on good early spring growth in the vegetable garden.

Winter broccoli, peas, pak choi and others will continue producing for a while longer yet.

Seed potatoes purchased over the last month that are sprouted can be planted out and those already in the ground should be mounded each time the leaves appear through the soil.

This will ensure protection from any frost, as well as nice long stems for tubers to form on.

It is time for the preparation for summer crops; clearing weeds and finished crops, adding compost and working the soil to a fine tilth. If you are planning to grow tomatoes, beans, corn, pumpkin, zucchini and others from seed then they can be started off inside or in a greenhouse in seed trays.

These will be ready for planting out in late September or early October.

Summer flowering annuals too can be sown now and will be enough of a size to give a well-established summer show for Christmas.

As the past week has shown the weather can be volatile. We must be wary at this stage of further cold snaps and frosts are always possible.

It pays to have frost cloth handy for any cold nights where frost may develop and cause damage to new and emerging buds.

There are many beautiful gardens and trees in our neighbourhoods. First flowering tulips, daffodils, flowering cherry campanulata varieties (aka 'the tui tree') and magnolias are all putting on a great show now.

Fruit trees flowering now including some peach and plum varieties are also giving an attractive show.

Many winter annuals such as primulas and polyanthus are right at their peak now and are making an impressive display.

Camellias are reaching their flowering peak and many rhododendrons and azaleas are showing their first stunning flowers.

Many of our native kowhai trees are about to burst forth in bloom, the early varieties showing off their beautiful golden yellow flowers, providing a feast for native birds such as wood pigeons and tui.

Roses are starting their new season's growth.

Making regular sprays with Grosafe Freeflo Copper mixed with Enspray 99 Oil will help prevent fungal diseases and insect pests.

Now is the time to apply a mulch to all rose bushes along with a dressing of rose fertiliser.

Prune hybrid tea and floribunda roses now if you have left them. New growth will start to come away in the next few weeks.

Fuchsias and a number of shrubs grown for the colour of their stems in winter such as the red stemmed dogwood, smoke bush and maples can be trimmed for shape now so the new growth comes away compact and lush.

This also will help to control the size of the plant if this is desired.

It is also time to prune hydrangeas. If this has not yet been done, trim down to a fat double bud to ensure you are not cutting off this summer's flowers. To keep the flowers blue and purple, feed now with aluminium sulphate (aka Tui Hydrangea Blue). For pink and red colours, fertilise with Tui Garden Lime.

It is time to divide up perennial and herbaceous plants, such as hosta and daylily, that have become congested. Replant the outside parts of the plants and throw out the centre portion.

I touched on magnolias last week as one of the most striking of the early flowering trees and shrubs.

Here is some tips for growing one at your place:

Choose your site for planting a magnolia very carefully, as they resent being moved or transplanted once they are established, especially deciduous types.

Some grow into quite large trees and require ample space to make a great display.

Avoid overcrowding them in your garden and do not cultivate ground under them as their fleshy roots are often near the surface and should not be disturbed.

Plant them in a full sun position, sheltered from strong winds and where the roots can be kept cool.

Magnolia Genie has become one of the biggest selling magnolias. Photos / Gareth Carter

They enjoy moist rich free draining soils just slightly acid (pH 6.5) with plenty of organic matter added such as peat moss, well-rotted animal manure, organic compost or leaf mould.

Always plant new trees from the garden centre at the same soil level as they were in their pot and stake securely.

They do not enjoy the soil being excessively compacted so don't firm excessively around the tree as some like to do.

Mulching routinely insulates the shallow roots from the direct sun and helps to retain moisture.

Water frequently (without drowning) the roots as necessary while plants are getting established and during dry periods.

A top-dressing with an acid fertiliser such as that suitable for camellia, rhododendron and azaleas or sheep pellets after planting and then in the spring once per year will maintain healthy growth.

Note that these plants are acid lovers so never apply garden lime to where they are growing.

Magnolias are rarely affected by pests and diseases. Any problems are usually due to unsuitable soil conditions or deficiencies.

Pruning, if necessary, is best done after flowering only to reduce size and remove damaged branches.

The range is extensive containing many varieties of great horticultural merit, including the star flowered 'stellata' types, a great array of 'tulip' flower types and the magnificent evergreen types.

Last week I talked about the recent releases; Magnolia Sentry and Summer Magic.

Here are some other notable deciduous varieties:

Magnolia Genie; This is certainly one tree out of the bottle! It has become one of the biggest selling magnolias, producing stunning blooms of deep rich purple and red. This tree can suit small and large garden situations alike only growing 3.5m high by 2m wide. It will also grow and flower well for many years in a large pot.

Magnolia Vulcan; produces deep port wine red flowers up to 25cm across. A Felix Jury hybrid that is much sought after and grows 4m x 3m.

Magnolia Cleopatra is a recent introduction from Taranaki breeder Vance Hooper. Produces luscious purple blooms from a young age with a good show on the plants in the garden centre (some magnolias can take a number of years to bloom well). It will form a pyramidal-shaped tree growing approximately 4m high by 3.5m wide in 10 years. A good feature tree.

Magnolia Stellata Jane Platt; This variety has been marketed as the very best of the pink flowering stellata varieties. It is stunning with gorgeous rich, deep pink flowers in spring, grows 1.5m in 10 years.

Magnolia Stellata Dawn is a pink arguably as good as Jane Platt, its stunning pink blooms flower earlier during July and August prior to Jane Platt. Grows approximately 2.5m in 10 years.

*Gareth Carter is general manager of Springvale Garden Centre.