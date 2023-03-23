Julie Nyssen will play her harp at the event.

Hospice Whanganui is giving people the chance to remember their loved ones.

The hospice is hosting a garden of remembrance to help people celebrate the memories of their past loved ones.

On the day Julie Nyssen will be there with her harp, performing at the event. Julie has a close connection to Hospice Whanganui, with the facility looking after her brother-in-law Luke before he passed in 2019.

“The Hospice Whanganui staff are good people. They helped Luke and his family out. Hospice is an amazing organisation that helps so many people.”

The year Luke passed Julie played the harp at a remembrance event.

“Since then I’ve played at the events. Hospice Whanganui took excellent care of Luke and his family and I want to help them like they’ve helped so many. The way I can do that is by playing my harp at these events.”

She says the remembrance garden is a “wonderful space”.

“It’s a beautiful place. The gardens are amazing and there’s something both inviting and comforting about the space.”

On the day Hospice Whanganui will plant a tree of remembrance.

“It’s a great way to celebrate those we’ve lost. Hospice Whanganui will also have a memory bowl that people can place flowers in. I feel very privileged to be involved in the event.”

Julie wants to give back to Hospice Whanganui and she says the harp is a beautiful instrument and she’s happy to share it with people.

“It’s an instrument that isn’t often played publicly. It’s a great fit for these remembrance events as it’s a touching instrument to listen to. It really helps with the atmosphere of remembering.”

The Details:

What: Hospice Whanganui Garden of Remembrance.

When: April 1, 11am-1pm.

Where: 78 Virginia Rd, Whanganui.

Other: light refreshments available.

For more information call 06 349 0080.































































