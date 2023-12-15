Nothing screams "Christmas" like a poinsettia.

We are right in the middle of the “silly season” with Christmas not far away. What better time to enjoy some solace in the garden in among the busyness?

The garden is a great place to be during the warmer summer months, both for yourself and for entertaining friends and family.

There are many Christmas gift ideas in garden centres, particularly if the receiver is a gardener or keen to start.

Here are a few suggestions.

Bonsai: Most people have heard of it but few have tried it. These plants are grown following a Chinese method of keeping a plant small or in miniature form for its entire life. While the supply of ready-to-go bonsai trees is not plentiful in New Zealand, it is easy enough to give some bonsai pots, potting mix and choose a suitable plant that becomes a project and something to do for a new or experienced gardening enthusiast. YouTube is a never-ending source of how-to videos for tips and techniques.

Seeds: Growing plants from seed is well-known to be rewarding. There is delight in seeing something you have planted and cared for grow, providing a sense of satisfaction, hope and joy. A browse of seed stands at the garden centre will give you myriad choices of flowers and vegetables. Combine this with some seed-raising mix, trays to sow them in, and perhaps some small jiffy pots for growing on, and you have a great present which can provide months of joy for the receiver.

Fruit trees: Covid brought much disruption to the world supply chain which has made society think about food security. Many are keen to grow fruit trees around the home to provide healthy homegrown produce. Planting in the garden is ideal but there are many varieties which can be grown in pots and containers for those who are renting. There are fantastic low-cost 35L and 50L tubs with handles that can be moved around as well as recently introduced “root restriction bags” which, like a pot, can have plants growing in them but can also be planted in the ground to restrict the tree from getting too large. Some fruit tree varieties to consider are apple, apricot, peach, nectarine, pear, lemon, mandarin, orange, tangelo, lime, tamarillo, raspberry, boysenberry, cherry guava, walnut, almond and macadamia … to name just a few.

Herbs: Adding flavour to your cooking doesn’t have to come from a packet. Herbs can be grown in a pot or two on the back doorstep, harvested fresh and added fresh to meals during the cooking process. A great gift can be a pot (there are many options with something suitable for every budget from plain plastic to glazed and terracotta pots), potting mix and some herb plants. Some easy-to-grow and useful herb varieties to consider include basil, coriander, parsley, thyme, oregano, rosemary, tarragon and marjoram.

Vegetable garden starter kit: We have talked about food security. Helping those who have not got a vegetable garden start one can be like a gift that keeps on giving. For those who need containers or something self-contained to grow in, the popular vege pods are particularly good for people who are less mobile as they have the option of a stand or trolley with wheels which eliminates bending. They have a lid which acts like a greenhouse, providing protection from wind and insects. For those with ground, useful items include vegetable food, sheep pellets, compost and insect spray.

Indoor plants: Indoor plants are top of many people’s Christmas lists. Indoor plants have been rediscovered in the past few years. The health benefits of clean air from having plants indoors has been promoted, as well as the aesthetic appeal as they complement modern decor, bringing life and vitality. A healthy addiction, collecting plants may cost a little but will likely improve your mental, physical and emotional health. Here are some great ones to choose:

Phalaenopsis orchid: The world’s No 1 selling indoor plant. Sold in flower, they will continue with their flowering for an incredible four to six months.

Carnivorous plants: A popular gift for kids. The intriguing pinchers on these plants capture the imagination of children. Coming into the season of flies, they have the bonus that they may just help reduce this pesky population.

Poinsettia: The bright red foliage screams “Christmas” and can add some festive cheer as a centrepiece on the dinner table or around the home. They are an interesting plant with the foliage turning red with shortening day length. The association of Christmas and poinsettias comes from the Northern Hemisphere and its winter Christmas. In New Zealand, to have red poinsettias for Christmas, growers draw blinds on the greenhouses where they are grown to shorten the day length, thus duping the plants into producing the red foliage. Once purchased from the store and taken home, the plants won’t quickly revert but will maintain their red show well beyond the festive season.

Mother-in-law’s tongue (sansevieria): The name is something to take into consideration if this plant is to be a gift. This is currently one of the hottest plants on the indoor plant fashion block. Its hard-to-kill reputation and structural form offer an attractive statement in a room. The mother-in-law’s tongue is great for a warmer situation in a bright, well-lit room. It is best kept on the dry side - almost thriving on neglect as overwatering will bring it to a quick demise.

ZZ plant (Zamioculas zamiifolia Zanzibar): This is the perfect gift for anyone who struggles to keep indoor plants alive. It is regarded as the toughest of the tough. It is tolerant of quite dark conditions through to brightly-lit areas. Its enemy is water so if you forget to water this plant you are doing it a favour. It has a highly attractive clumping-like form with a deep glossy green colour on the wide fern-like leaves.

Peace lily (spathiphyllum): Dubbed as “the clean air plant”, it has been proven to improve the air quality around where it grows. A popular choice in the home and office, the peace lily is tough and handles a range of conditions. Regular feeding with Ican Fast Food will promote good flowering.

String of turtles: The new leaves really do look like little turtles. This attractive plant is excellent in a hanging basket or in a pot on a bookcase or benchtop where the hanging foliage can grow down on display.

Gardening gift vouchers: For a gardener, a garden gift voucher is like gold. There are so many things to choose from at a garden centre these days, from gifts and homewares to garden art, statues, water features and outdoor decor. Then there are all the garden care and tool items, not forgetting lots of plants.

Happy Christmas and enjoy the garden and outdoors.

* Gareth Carter is general manager of Springvale Garden Centre.