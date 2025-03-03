Gang patch ban: How many charges laid in Central District

Police have laid 33 insignia breach charges under the new Gangs Act in the Central District, including Whanganui.

Police have laid 33 charges relating to gang insignia breaches in the Central District - which includes Whanganui - since the new gang patch laws came into effect.

It has been three months since the Govenment’s new laws under the Gangs Act came into force, and in that time 337 charges for insignia breaches have been laid nationally.

The 33 insignia breach charges in the Central District came alongside 340 other charges, including drugs, firearms and serious violence.

Whanganui Police Area Commander Neil Forlong said policing the act had gone well in Whanganui with “only a handful of incidents”.

Forlong said it was “very early days, but there had been no issues to date”.