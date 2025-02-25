“We had really humble beginnings and all the rugby pathways were all free, so that was the original reason why I started playing rugby.”
In Year 11, Hamahona told her mum she wanted to play rugby professionally. The following year she trained with the Whanganui Women’s team before playing for them in Year 13.
Last year she moved to Palmerston North to attend Massey University and study sport and exercise, taking the physical education route.
Hamahona also moved to tick off one of her goals, which was to play for the Manawatū Cyclones in the Farah Palmer Cup (FPC), making rookie of the year for the Cyclones.
Her rapid success has landed her in Sydney to play for the reigning Super Rugby Women’s champions, the NSW Waratahs, this year.
“Coming over to Australia was a big risk, but you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do,” Hamahona said.
“It has been really hard and tough, but I love the intensity and professionalism.
“My whole life I have lived in New Zealand and was raised in a small town; moving to Sydney was a big challenge.”
Hamahona, who has been in Sydney since February 7, has started to settle in thanks to the help of her former teammates at the World Schools Sevens tournament in 2022, Martha Harvey and Waiaria Ellis, and being able to live with her aunty.
Hamahona credited her achievements so far to her former Cullinane College rugby mentor, Ivan Syme.
“He was my first-ever rugby coach. He used to come to every single rugby game I played. He came to Auckland when I played in the World Schools Sevens, he watched me debut in the Under 18 Māori team.
“It wasn’t something he had to do, but he was really passionate about women’s rugby and put all his time and effort into it.
“He was definitely a huge, huge reason why I kept playing rugby – I just can’t say enough, Ivan Syme 100%.”
She said the pathway in Whanganui to becoming professional was improving with more opportunities.
“I remember the Future 15 and the Gainline Game Development Programme. Once those were introduced, it was a good opportunity to get exposure to a rugby-based training programme so people can get accustomed to what it’s like when you get to those higher levels,” Hamahona said.
She said her birthplace, Rātana, was rich with talent, but did not have many opportunities.