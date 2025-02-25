She and her mother moved to Whanganui where Hamahona attended Castlecliff Primary School, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Atihaunui-A-Paparangi and Cullinane College.

At Cullinane College, Hamahona began her delayed introduction to rugby in Year 10 after being “forced to play rugby” by her mum.

“She [mum] was a Black Stick, but never wanted me to play hockey, so she got me into rugby and that is kind of how that all started,” Hamahona said.

“We had really humble beginnings and all the rugby pathways were all free, so that was the original reason why I started playing rugby.”

In Year 11, Hamahona told her mum she wanted to play rugby professionally. The following year she trained with the Whanganui Women’s team before playing for them in Year 13.

Anahera Hamahona sliding in for a try for the Whanganui Women's rugby team against King Country. Photo / Whanganui Rugby

Last year she moved to Palmerston North to attend Massey University and study sport and exercise, taking the physical education route.

Hamahona also moved to tick off one of her goals, which was to play for the Manawatū Cyclones in the Farah Palmer Cup (FPC), making rookie of the year for the Cyclones.

Her rapid success has landed her in Sydney to play for the reigning Super Rugby Women’s champions, the NSW Waratahs, this year.

“Coming over to Australia was a big risk, but you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do,” Hamahona said.

“It has been really hard and tough, but I love the intensity and professionalism.

“My whole life I have lived in New Zealand and was raised in a small town; moving to Sydney was a big challenge.”

Hamahona, who has been in Sydney since February 7, has started to settle in thanks to the help of her former teammates at the World Schools Sevens tournament in 2022, Martha Harvey and Waiaria Ellis, and being able to live with her aunty.

Hamahona credited her achievements so far to her former Cullinane College rugby mentor, Ivan Syme.

“He was my first-ever rugby coach. He used to come to every single rugby game I played. He came to Auckland when I played in the World Schools Sevens, he watched me debut in the Under 18 Māori team.

“It wasn’t something he had to do, but he was really passionate about women’s rugby and put all his time and effort into it.

“He was definitely a huge, huge reason why I kept playing rugby – I just can’t say enough, Ivan Syme 100%.”

She said the pathway in Whanganui to becoming professional was improving with more opportunities.

“I remember the Future 15 and the Gainline Game Development Programme. Once those were introduced, it was a good opportunity to get exposure to a rugby-based training programme so people can get accustomed to what it’s like when you get to those higher levels,” Hamahona said.

Hamahona (right) says the rugby pathway in Whanganui is in a good place.

She said her birthplace, Rātana, was rich with talent, but did not have many opportunities.

“The great thing about Rātana is that it is very community based, so there was always a lot of support around us and there is a lot of talent in Rātana,” she said.

“Someone like Hollyrae Mete with Matatū, she’s another prime example that Rātana has so much talent, but there are not many pathways where we are.”

Hamahona is now focusing on the Waratahs' season and is hoping to make her debut and make an impact on the field with her physicality and skill set.

The openside flanker was once leading the FPC for most turnovers won in 2024.

Hamahona’s long-term goal is clear.

“I definitely want to be a Black Fern, that has always been my goal,” she said.

“Whether it is in 15s or sevens, that black jersey is where I want to get to.”

Once the season with the Waratahs ends in April, Hamahona will return to the Manawatū Cyclones for the FPC season.

The Waratahs are first in action against Fijiana Drua on February 28.