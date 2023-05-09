New editor Steve Carle rode with a contingent of Whanganui riders in the Rotorua-Taupo Flyer in 3 hours 16 minutes in 2014.

I’m humbled to be appointed as the new editor/reporter for Whanganui’s fabulous Midweek and hope to introduce readers to a broad range of topics in our print product and video to our web and Facebook pages in the future.

My past role has been as managing editor of Bush Telegraph, a community paper in the Tararua district, similar to Whanganui Midweek.

The Carle family bought the paper in Pahiatua in 1960 and expanded it. I eventually bought the paper myself and sold it 20 years ago - NZME (formerly APN) kept me on as managing editor.

Printers’ ink is in the blood, as my father was chief reporter for the Wairarapa Times-Age, where he worked for 30 years as a journalist, as well as writing (and sometimes publishing) a huge number of local history books.

While studying to be an accountant at Victoria University, I was roped into the family business but started first working on the Dominion newspaper in various departments to enable me to bring new ideas into the business.

I started New Zealand’s first BMX magazine - BMX Moto - started a newspaper called Gorge Gazette and owned a commercial printing business, all while running the newspaper.

On a personal note, I play the flute, collect analogue cameras (much to my wife’s annoyance), and have been a competitive cyclist, winning a national bronze medal in 1969 - which gives my age away.

I spent eight years as a Pahiatua Ward representative on the Wairarapa Automobile Association Council and some years serving on the Pahiatua Businessmen’s Association.

I’m a Christian and hold strong family values, being a father to an 18-year-old and a 2-year-old. My wife Heide comes from the Philippines and is a graduate of Criminology.

Having lived and owned properties in Whanganui for 30 years, I have been involved with the Whanganui Cycling Club and intend to get back into my chosen sport again. Whanganui has some amazing cycling routes, to cater to all levels of riders.

Please let me know if you have a story to tell about yourself or your club, organisation, or indulgence. Email steve.carle@nzme.co.nz or leave a message on (06) 349 0710, extn 50944.

Thanks,

Steve Carle