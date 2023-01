Whanganui on a stormy afternoon with a bit of dodging and burning for the colour and lighting effect. Photo / Bevan Conley.

Whanganui Chronicle photographer Bevan Conley shares a selection of his images that were never published or were taken on the way to a photo job and were “just an interesting photo”.

A shed fire in Whanganui East but the flames look like the arms of some sort of monster above the firefighter. Photo / Bevan Conley.

Mist over farmland on the Whanganui River Road near Parikino. Photo / Bevan Conley.

Just some birds having a rest on a log on the Whanganui River but spot the odd one out. Photo / Bevan Conley.

Old trams that were being stored in the Red Shed at the Whanganui Port - hopefully they were saved before the shed was demolished. Photo / Bevan Conley.





Sometimes we might have to go to a meeting and sometimes they just get a little bit boring so you have a look around for something else to photograph. Photo / Bevan Conley.

From SH4 the Parapara looking up towards Mt Ruapehu on the way to Central Plateau. The use of a very large lens helped bring everything into perspective. Photo / Bevan Conley.