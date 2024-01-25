The ‘80s are back – a popular aerobics class back on the programme at La Fiesta.

Whether you are looking to enrich your spare time, learn new skills, or meet new people; the late-summer calendar is chock full of events and activities to help you find your next passion or pastime.

Brought to you by the Women’s Network, La Fiesta - New Zealand’s best women’s festival runs from February 10 to March 10. Sport Whanganui is a proud supporter of La Fiesta, and the team is once again involved in running several events across the programme.

Why not get active and try something new in a fun, relaxed environment with like-minded people? Have a go at squash, try kickboxing, learn to weave, or take it back with an ‘80s aerobics class. You can view and download the full schedule of activities from the La Fiesta website, http://lafiesta.co.nz

For those who love getting about on two wheels, February is also Aotearoa Bike Month. A chance for teams to get together and clock up the kilometres over the month, there are big prizes on offer for riders as well as those who encourage others to take part. Find out more at http://lovetoride.net/nz

If you are still short of inspiration, try checking out the Sport Whanganui online activity directory. If you are part of a club looking to recruit potential new members, the activity directory gives you a place to list your details and events in one handy place on the Sport Whanganui website.

It’s simple to register and create a profile which you can then update as needed, as well as add events to a shared calendar. Get started today at http://sportwhanganui.co.nz.

Anytime is a good time to try out a new sport or activity. But with all these fantastic events on, and more, there is no better time than now!