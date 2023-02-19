State Highway 4 remained closed over the weekend due to another landslip falling on the road. Photo / Bevan Conley

State Highway 4 remained closed over the weekend due to another landslip falling on the road. Photo / Bevan Conley

State Highway 4 between Raetihi and Upokongaro will undergo another geotechnical assessment on Monday due to another landslip falling on the road overnight.

The Parapara road has been closed since Wednesday due to slips and fallen trees caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

On Friday a Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Association spokesperson said the road would undergo a geotechnical assessment late in the day, with the possibility of the road reopening on Saturday.

But instead, the road remained closed over the weekend due to another slip occurring on Friday night.

NZTA system manager for Manawatū-Whanganui and Taranaki, Rob Service said the stretch of road would be reassessed on Monday morning.

“We know this will be frustrating for people in the area, but we have to ensure the safety of all road users and our contractors,” he said.

He advised motorists to avoid all unnecessary travel and if people do have to drive, to drive to the conditions.

Closure information can change rapidly, so he also advised people also check the latest weather conditions with MetService and consult the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner for the most up-to-date information on road closures.