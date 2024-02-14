French for Rabbits is coming to Whanganui for a one-off gig at St Peter's Church in Gonville. Led by songwriter and producer Brooke Singer (second from right) the band will play its brand of ethereal pop folk with the Elliot Vaughan string quartet.

French for Rabbits is coming to Whanganui for a one-off gig at St Peter's Church in Gonville. Led by songwriter and producer Brooke Singer (second from right) the band will play its brand of ethereal pop folk with the Elliot Vaughan string quartet.

Wellington luminaries of ethereal dream-pop folk, French for Rabbits, is coming to Whanganui with the Elliot Vaughan string quartet.

French for Rabbits has been nominated for the Taite Music Prize, NZ Music Awards and APRA Silver Scrolls. They have performed internationally through the USA and Europe and opened for the likes of Lorde, Marlon Williams, Agnes Obel and The Tallest Man on Earth.

In 2023, French for Rabbits recorded a new collection of songs with the Black Quartet called, In the End, I Won’t Be Coming Home and following a pre-release tour with Chamber Music New Zealand, they have decided to do a run of shows to locations beginning with W - Whanganui, Wellington and Waiheke Island - to celebrate the EP’s vinyl release for 2024.

“We haven’t performed in Whanganui for a number of years and likely won’t have the chance again for some time, so this will be a mighty fine treat to return with our full band, and a string quartet (!) to perform in the beautifully warm and haunting St Peter’s in Gonville,” said Brooke Singer, vocalist and songwriter of French for Rabbits.

“It’s the first show of a three-date tour, so I can guarantee it will be fun, precarious, and blissful.”

For the tour, French for Rabbits is travelling as an extended nine-piece including a string quartet led by award-winning composer, arranger and performer Elliot Vaughan (Canada/New Zealand).

The group will join the band to reinterpret material from previous releases alongside those from the EP - adding detail and colour to the already cinematic soundscapes and intimate folk songs of songwriter/vocalist Brooke Singer.

Elliot has contributed arrangements for over 30 records with Canadian and New Zealand artists, and countless performances around the world. He holds a Master of Musical Arts from the New Zealand School of Music and a Bachelor of Fine Art from Simon Fraser University in Vancouver.

■ What: The Sarjeant Gallery presents French for Rabbits with the Elliot Vaughan Strings

When: Friday, March 1, doors and bar open 7pm for 8pm start

Where: St Peter’s Church, 71 Koromiko Rd, Gonville, Whanganui

Details: tickets from the Whanganui iSite and iTicket.co.nz

Prices: $35 general, $25 low-waged and students. Door sales $40.