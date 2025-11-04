The train is expected to be cleared from the track by the end of the week, KiwiRail said. Photo / NZPA

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The train is expected to be cleared from the track by the end of the week, KiwiRail said. Photo / NZPA

The derailment of a freight train containing cargo in South Taranaki is under investigation, with no injuries reported.

The incident occurred just outside the Fonterra Whareroa factory near Hāwera yesterday evening.

The train was travelling from New Plymouth to Palmerston North when it was partially derailed.

The derailment has resulted in the closure of the Taranaki Line, with KiwiRail expecting the train to be cleared by the end of the week.

Police attended at 6.37pm and assisted with closing Whareroa Rd at the intersections of South and Manawapou Rds, before KiwiRail contractors took over.