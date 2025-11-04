Advertisement
Freight train derails near Fonterra’s Whareroa factory at Hāwera

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
The train is expected to be cleared from the track by the end of the week, KiwiRail said. Photo / NZPA

The derailment of a freight train containing cargo in South Taranaki is under investigation, with no injuries reported.

The incident occurred just outside the Fonterra Whareroa factory near Hāwera yesterday evening.

The train was travelling from New Plymouth to Palmerston North when it was partially derailed.

The derailment has resulted

