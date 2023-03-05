A free mobility scooter session, aimed at educating and empowering users, is coming to Whanganui. Photo/ Unsplash

A free mobility scooter session aims to empower and educate mobility scooter users in Whanganui.

Horizons Regional Council road safety coordinator Val Overweel says as well as educating, the session aims to bring people together.

“They’ll be able to share their experiences in a nice social setting. We used to have a mobility scooter users group in Whanganui but after Covid-19 it stopped. We want to get a group together again for the social connection and so they can share tips and knowledge.”

A police officer will be at the session to talk about the rules of riding a mobility scooter. A mobility scooter specialist will also be there to offer advice.

“It’s important for the users to know what they can and can’t do. The police officer will be able to tell them the rules and the mobility scooter specialist will explain how to keep safe. The users will also have the chance to navigate a course so they know the best course of action when faced with obstacles such as raised footpaths when they’re in public.”

There will also be a chance for the users to share any queries and concerns they have about the footpaths and culverts in Whanganui.

“These will be recorded and discussed with the district council.”

Each person attending will receive some items to help them be seen better.

“These could be flags or vests. The main aim is to help our Whangnaui mobility scooter users gain more knowledge and expertise when using a mobility scooter so they can keep themselves and others safe. Having flags or vests is one way to do that.”

Spaces are limited for this session and Val encourages people to register their interest by March 21.

“If there is a need for more sessions, it’s definitely something we will do. We want this to be accessible to those who need it.”

The Details:

What: Free mobility scooter session.

When: Tuesday, March 28, 10am-2.30pm.

Where: Church on Ingestre, 42 Ingestre St, Whanganui. Entrance to the venue is on Campbell St.

Registration: Contact Val on 021 222 9248 to register interest.











