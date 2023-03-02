There will be free buses on the weekend of the event so people can come and watch the many shows, such as the New Zealand Speed Shearing Championship.

Horizons Regional Council will run free bus services over the Ford Ranger New Zealand Rural Games weekend.

Getting to the games will be easier for Palmerston North, Feilding, and Ashhurst residents.

Horizons chairwoman Rachel Keedwell says Horizons is pleased to be able to provide their normal weekend services free of charge for both days of the games.

“We would like to encourage the community to find out how easy it is to use the bus around the city. By taking public transport, you can help to reduce carbon emissions from private vehicles and you won’t have to worry about finding a carpark.

“Horizons will have a stall at the games, so stop by our tent to learn more about public transport and the region’s waterways, pest plants and animals – if you visit us, you’ll also receive a native seed box.”

Weekend bus schedules can be found on the Horizons’ website, so residents can plan their journey and make the most of the free services during the weekend of the games.

For more information, please visit: https://www.horizons.govt.nz/buses-transport/bus-routes-transport.

The Details:

What: New Zealand Speed Shearing Championship (Te Tātāwhāinga Kuti Hipi Hohoro O Aotearoa)

When: Sunday, March 12, 2pm-4pm

Where: The Square, Palmerston North