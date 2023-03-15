Voyager 2022 media awards
Whanganui Chronicle

Four UCOL Te Pūkenga Whanganui courses axed, affected staff consulted

Mike Tweed
By
6 mins to read
Each of the courses "enrolled two or fewer learners”. Photo / Bevan Conley

Four courses at the UCOL Te Pūkenga Whanganui campus have been axed for the year, with the tertiary institution blaming low enrolment numbers and high levels of employment.

Security, hairdressing, Level 4 cookery and the

