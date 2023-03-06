Four people were injured in a two-car crash on State Highway 4 near the Makatote Viaduct. Photo / Bevan Conley

Four people were taken to Taumaranui Hospital following a two-car crash on State Highway 4 in the Ruapehu District.

Police said they were notified of the crash near the Makatote Viaduct around 2.30pm on Sunday.

Hato Hone St John said they sent two ambulances to the scene of the crash.

Four people were taken to Taumaranui Hospital, two in a serious condition and two in a moderate condition.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said they were called to the scene to assist St John and police.

Witnesses to the scene said both lanes of the road were blocked due to the crash, with traffic flow resuming around 4.15pm.