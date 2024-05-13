Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Four people treated by emergency services after car crash in Ruapehu district

Eva de Jong
By
Quick Read
Four people were treated by ambulance staff after a two-vehicle crash near Tongariro National Park. Photo / Bevan Conley

Four people were treated by ambulance staff after a two-vehicle crash near Tongariro National Park. Photo / Bevan Conley

A two-vehicle crash early today near Tongariro National Park in the Ruapehu district resulted in four people being injured.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said a call was received at about 2.30am. “We sent two ambulances and we treated a total of four patients.”

Two people were in a moderate condition and two were in a minor condition. They did not need to be taken to hospital.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said fire services assisted police and the ambulance service.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Fire brigades from National Park, Whakapapa and Owhango attended.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle