Four people treated by emergency services after car crash in Ruapehu district

Four people were treated by ambulance staff after a two-vehicle crash near Tongariro National Park. Photo / Bevan Conley

A two-vehicle crash early today near Tongariro National Park in the Ruapehu district resulted in four people being injured.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said a call was received at about 2.30am. “We sent two ambulances and we treated a total of four patients.”

Two people were in a moderate condition and two were in a minor condition. They did not need to be taken to hospital.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said fire services assisted police and the ambulance service.

Fire brigades from National Park, Whakapapa and Owhango attended.

