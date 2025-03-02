Advertisement
Four people injured in crash on SH4 in Ruapehu; three taken to Whanganui Hospital

Eva de Jong
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read

Emergency services responded to a crash at Tohunga Junction, State Highway 4, at 1.11am on Monday.

Three people, one in a serious condition and two with minor injuries, have been taken to Whanganui Hospital after a crash on State Highway 4 in the Ruapehu district.

Police said they responded to a serious crash involving two vehicles at Tohunga Junction on SH4, between Tohunga Rd and Middle Rd, about 1.10am on Monday.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said a person had to be cut out of a vehicle that had ended up in a ditch.

“It looks like there were several people, but only one was trapped, who was extricated from the vehicle,” he said.

A police spokesman said the trapped person was seriously injured and others were treated for minor injuries.

“The road was closed for several hours and inquiries are ongoing into the cause of the crash,” he said.

Hato Hone St John sent three ambulances and one rapid response unit to the scene.

“Three patients, one in a serious condition and two in minor conditions, were transported to Whanganui Base Hospital,” they said.

Another person, in a minor condition, was assessed and treated at the scene but did not need to go to hospital.

Fire crews from Ohakune and Raetihi attended.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.

