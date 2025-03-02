Emergency services responded to a crash at Tohunga Junction, State Highway 4, at 1.11am on Monday.

Emergency services responded to a crash at Tohunga Junction, State Highway 4, at 1.11am on Monday.

Three people, one in a serious condition and two with minor injuries, have been taken to Whanganui Hospital after a crash on State Highway 4 in the Ruapehu district.

Police said they responded to a serious crash involving two vehicles at Tohunga Junction on SH4, between Tohunga Rd and Middle Rd, about 1.10am on Monday.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said a person had to be cut out of a vehicle that had ended up in a ditch.

“It looks like there were several people, but only one was trapped, who was extricated from the vehicle,” he said.

A police spokesman said the trapped person was seriously injured and others were treated for minor injuries.