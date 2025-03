Four people were flown to hospital after the crash.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Four people were flown to hospital after the crash.

By RNZ

Four people were flown to hospital after two jetboats crashed on the Whanganui River on Saturday.

Police said they were called to the accident, some kilometres upriver from Whanganui City, just before 1pm.

A spokesperson for Hato Hone St John said four patients were taken to Whanganui Base Hospital by helicopter.

One was in a serious condition, two were in a moderate condition, and another had minor injuries.