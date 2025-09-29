The search uncovered a small cannabis growing operation as well as firearms. Photo / NZME

Four arrested after firearms found in Whanganui search warrant operation

The search uncovered a small cannabis growing operation as well as firearms. Photo / NZME

Whanganui police have seized nine firearms in a search warrant operation, resulting in the arrests of four people.

The firearms, including .22 calibre rifles, .308 calibre and other high-powered rifles, were found during a search of a Puriri St property on September 25.

A small cannabis growing operation was also found at the property.

One of the firearms seized in the search warrant operation. Photo / NZ Police

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Carey Priest, from the Whanganui Criminal Investigation Branch, said the items were found throughout the house, shed and in a roof space.