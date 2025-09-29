“Officers found a significant number of items and arrested four people, one of whom had a warrant out for her arrest,” Priest said.
“The seizure of these items is an excellent result from a combination of police teams including the Armed Offenders Squad, Criminal Investigation Branch, Offender Prevention Team and Tactical Crime Unit.
“Some of these firearms had been stolen during a burglary the day prior; other items stolen during that burglary were also recovered.”
Police urge people to report suspicious or illegal activity to 111 if it is happening live, or complete an online report or call 105.
Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 0800 555 111.