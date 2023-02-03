Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Former Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall has a cricket library with 5000 books

Mike Tweed
By
3 mins to read
Hamish McDouall's own work makes up a small part of the 5000-strong collection. Photo / Bevan Conley

Hamish McDouall's own work makes up a small part of the 5000-strong collection. Photo / Bevan Conley

A library containing close to 5000 books about cricket will have its grand opening next week, before promptly closing again.

The man behind it is former Whanganui mayor and lifelong cricket fan Hamish McDouall.

His

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle