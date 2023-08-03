Whanganui High School graduates Flynn Johnston and Maggie Jones are heading to the US on athletics scholarships.

Two Whanganui teenagers are off to American universities to pursue their athletic dreams.

Whanganui High School graduate Flynn Johnston says the nerves hadn’t settled yet for his move to Black Hills State University.

“I’ll probably feel them when I’m sitting in the blocks ahead of that first race.”

Johnston is heading to the United States on a track and field scholarship to race in the 400m hurdles.

His first hurdle race only took place in his second-to-last year at school.

“It’s just something that you feel - this is your thing,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to the chance to see what I can do, I’m fully committed to focusing on my hurdles.”

He will study a Bachelor of Exercise Science during his four-year scholarship.

“Even if this doesn’t work out I’ll know that I’ve tried it, and I won’t be left wondering what would have happened if I didn’t.”

For his teammate Maggie Jones, a scholarship to Jacksonville State University has been a long time in the making.

“It’s been about a two-year process of ticking the right boxes and making sure I’m eligible to compete over there, and getting my academic marks right.

“I was really happy because it’s quite hard to get your foot in the door if you don’t know anyone.”

Both students worked with recruitment agency CSUSA to land spots at the American universities.

Jones will compete in the 100m and 400m hurdles.

She’s also been recruited to take on heptathlon events.

“A heptathlon is where you do seven different events in track and field, you start off with the hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200m, long jump, javelin and finish with the 800m.

“It’s whoever gets the most points after two days, either running the fastest or throwing the furthest, who wins.”

She plans to study a Bachelor of Science with a Biology focus.

At Whanganui High School, both students trained in a performance pathways squad coached by Greg Fromont.

Johnston said even though track was technically a solo sport, there was a huge team aspect to it.

“It’s a lot harder to do all your training by yourself, you need people to push you along.

“We had a good squad buzz, there were quite a few of us competing at a high level, and it helps just to be able to bounce off everyone and know if you were to turn up to training and slack off others will sort you out.”

Jones said the team members were all friends, which helped to motivate each other, and they trained together most days after school.

“I stuck at the sport and in my second year was when I had my breakthrough and Greg and I started working quite closely together, I kept building on that.

“Greg created such a good environment and there’s been such good competition between Whanganui High School and Whanganui Collegiate.”

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.