Kevin Ross retired as Whanganui District Council chief executive in 2015.

Former Whanganui District Council boss Kevin Ross has been appointed interim chief executive of the Rangitīkei District Council.

Outgoing chief executive Peter Beggs announced his resignation in May and the council does not expect to have a permanent replacement until next year.

“The employment of a chief executive is the biggest decision council can make and it should not be rushed,” the council said in a statement.

“Kevin has extensive knowledge of local government, acts as a chair on an audit and risk committee and is active in many charities and boards.

“Kevin has confirmed that while he looks forward to the position, [he] has no interest in a permanent role.”

Ross left the Whanganui role in 2015 after seven years as chief executive and more than 30 years at the council.

“Having Kevin as interim chief executive to work with us during this transition is hugely valuable to give us time to make a well-informed choice for the permanent role,” the statement said.

Beggs was appointed for a five-year term in 2019 after being fired from his position as chief executive of government agency Antarctica New Zealand in 2018, following an investigation into his conduct concerning electronic communications with a board member.

He resigned in May and will head to Christchurch to take up the chief executive position at construction company Apollo Projects.

“I have truly loved working for council and I am very proud of the huge improvements we have made for the benefit of our community, and the work of my colleagues and staff,” Beggs said at the time.

Beggs finishes on August 18.