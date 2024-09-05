But councillors said they do not support holding a binding poll and directed the chief executive to provide further information on the implications if the council does not run one.

Councillors also backed Cr Janelle Hinch’s strongly worded motion to note that the decision to retain the ward meant they would be “forced against our will to hold a discriminatory binding poll”.

“It is very important that the historical record shows how we feel about this situation,” Hinch said.

Singling out Māori wards for binding polls undermined progress made toward inclusivity. She said dedicated Māori representation was essential to create an equitable future for all.

The Taumarunui council chamber was filled to capacity, with more than 130 people attending to hear speakers and listen to the council’s deliberations.

All but one public speaker voiced support for retaining the Māori ward.

Councillor Lyn Neeson said it was an emotive issue that most people viewed as being about race, but she was determined to ignore “racist rants” and consider what was fair.

She said the Māori ward was now an important part of the council and the requirement to hold a binding referendum was unfair.

“This is an important role. We rate people and spend that money collectively for the good of the community. As a team we need a diverse range of talents and life experiences to be able to effectively consider how our decisions impact this community.

“We’ve been asked to re-examine our own thoughts. I’m actually more convinced about Māori wards now than prior, when we first voted them on, because of the extra value Māori ward councillors have provided.”

Mayor Weston Kirton acknowledged the relationship the council has with iwi.

“As a council, we have moved a long way in the last few years in our engagement with our iwi and we want to see this momentum maintained.

“It is important we continue our journey here in Ruapehu. It is a work in progress, and we still have a lot to learn.

“Council remains committed to fostering unity and continuing its collaboration with iwi and the wider community to ensure fair representation and equity in local governance,” he said.

Māori ward councillor Fiona Kahukura Hadley-Chase urged the council and the public to start preparing now for next year’s poll.

“We have to bring our community with us on this journey because it’s going to be difficult.

“We don’t want to wait until next year to start educating people to make a good decision about Māori wards.

“I want to encourage people to vote, learn, listen and talk to each other. If you’re Māori, talk to a non-Māori about their perspectives. If you’re non-Māori, talk to a Māori.”

The outcome of a binding poll will not affect the 2025 elections but will be applied for the subsequent two terms, covering the 2028 and 2031 elections.

