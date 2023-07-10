Part of the footpath in Kowhai Park is closed while a flood egress gate is installed. Photo / Bevan Conley

Part of the footpath in Whanganui’s Kowhai Park has been closed as Horizons Regional Council begins work on the last step of improving flood resilience in the park.

The footpath is closed between Georgetti Rd and Ikitara Rd to allow for an egress gate to be built into the park’s stopbank.

Horizons catchment operations group manager Dr Jon Roygard said during previous floods the awa overtopped the stopbanks and the water had issues getting out.

The installation of the gate will allow floodwater to return to the river faster rather than remaining ponded in the park and the Anzac Parade area.

“This will help reduce the amount of time properties in the area could be impacted by floodwaters and will provide better access for residents and emergency services after a flood,” Roygard said.

The work was originally scheduled for mid-May but had to be pushed back due to the heavy rain which fell on the region on May 20-21. Over 24 hours, more than 50mm of rain fell over Whanganui City.

“There was quite a bit of rainfall around and we got diverted to other work, particularly in the Matarawa area where we had some damage to one of our flood protection schemes there,” Roygard said.

The installation of the gate will be the last of four pieces of work carried out by Horizons to upgrade areas in Kowhai Park, where temporary flood measures were once needed, with permanent solutions.

“We don’t have to go the extra step of going out and organising and putting in the flood barriers, the protection’s already there.”

Work was expected to take about two weeks, requiring the footpath to be closed throughout.

“We apologise for the disruption to people who use the footpath; we are doing what we can to minimise the impact of works and hope the community recognises the value the gate will add.”

Minor follow-up work, such as re-establishing grass in the area around the gate, would follow but would be weather dependent.

Once the Kowhai Park work was concluded, the council would look to include flood protections for other Whanganui areas in its long-term plan (LTP), Roygard said.

“We’ll be thinking about areas like Pūtiki, Te Pūwaha down at the port and areas like the Matarawa [Stream] and Turoa Rd as part of the LTP but council will make those decisions through that process,” he said.

