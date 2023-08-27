Athletic players are to face the biggest match in the club's recent history.

After a blow-out loss to Miramar Rangers on Saturday, GJ Gardner Whanganui Athletic have left themselves a simple equation for their last game. They must win. No other result will be enough, and even a win may not be enough to avoid relegation if ninth-place North Wellington pick up a draw or win at home against Napier City Rovers.

As happens in any exciting football leagues, all teams will play at the same time on the same day for the last round. No team gets the advantage of knowing how another team is going, and they’ll have to put all of their concentration into their own performance. Athletic host Waterside Karori this weekend at Wembley Park at 2.30pm, and must win if they want to remain in the Central League for the 2024 season.

They will also require Napier City Rovers, the only other team from the Central League, to do them a massive favour by beating North Wellington. Rovers will not only be helping the Reds by picking up three points, but a win for them would also cement them in the top four and put them into the National League summer competition alongside the top sides from the Northern League and the Southern League.

A sea of red is expected to be packed around Wembley Park this Saturday.

This game is the biggest match in the club’s recent history. No match would have been more important to the club in the past 25 years. The importance of staying up and building a solid foundation to improve is crucial.

Teams that bounce up and down between the Federation League and the Central League struggle to push beyond survival and don’t create a sustainable future. We saw that this year when Havelock North Wanderers were relegated from the Central League back to the Federation League - however, they could not field a squad in this league, and dropped down another level to the Pacific Premiership.

The Reds will be desperate to claim their first win of the season at home, as their sole victory this year came away at Alex Moore Park in Johnsonville. The backing has been second to none, and I know all of the players and staff are so grateful - they are eager to give back to the loyal fans.

The clubrooms will be open from 12pm for those wanting to get down early before kick-off at 2.30pm. This game is one you certainly do not want to miss, and Athletic hope you can be a part of the noisy sea of red packed around Wembley Park this Saturday.