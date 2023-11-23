Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Fond farewell celebration as SeniorNet Whanganui closes after a quarter century

Liz Wylie
By
4 mins to read
SeniorNet Whanganui secretary Harvey Porteous said he had enjoyed a journey of constant change and lasting friendships. Photo / Bevan Conley

SeniorNet Whanganui secretary Harvey Porteous said he had enjoyed a journey of constant change and lasting friendships. Photo / Bevan Conley

Work surfaces were transformed into a festive table laid with sandwiches and Christmas cake as SeniorNet Whanganui members met for the last time at their Moutoa Quay premises.

The gathering this week celebrated 25 years

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle