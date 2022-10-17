A satin tea-dress is November's outfit of the month. Photo / Supplied

A satin tea dress made in the late 1930s is November's Ko te Kākahu o te Marama (outfit of the month).

The dress will be on display at the Whanganui Regional Museum throughout November.

Made in 1939, the dress is a floral satin tea dress with an eye-catching green background. The dress features a zig-zag waistline, gathered sleeves, a full skirt and a self-tie belt. Other details of interest are the wide neckline and self-covered false buttons.

The dress was worn by Miss Gertrude Croom, who married and became Mrs Gertrude Potts, of Whanganui. Mrs Potts donated the dress to the museum in 1989.

Senior curator for the museum Libby Sharpe will host an informal 15-minute floor talk to present the dress to the public at 12.15pm on Friday, October 28. Entry is free and all are welcome.