Five things to do in Whanganui this weekend

Your weekend recreation and relaxation guide

CONCERT

Also on Saturday, the "We Shall Overcome" lyric singers' concert, featuring guest artists Annie Hunt (cello) plus talented young musicians. Trinity Methodist Church, Wicksteed St, 2pm. Adults $20, children free.

LIVE MUSIC

Teeks brings his Something to Feel album tour to Whanganui on Saturday night, complete with full band and string quartet. Royal Whanganui Opera House.

JUNE DUNES

Community Planting Day. About two hours working together on the dunes, then a shared afternoon tea. Dress for the weather, strong shoes, bring spare newspaper and a spade. Saturday, meet at Duncan Pavilion 1.30pm.

EXHIBITION

The latest instalment in the Collection Focus series features the work of Ralph Hotere ONZ (Te Aupōuri 1931-2013), widely regarded as one of New Zealand's most significant late 20th century artists. Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

ON THE BOX

Catch Kiwi comedy This Town on Three, Saturday at 9pm. The movie stars Robyn Malcolm, Rima Te Wiata and David White and follows the story of Sean's attempt to return to normality following his family's murder, his charge and acquittal and one woman's determination to prove his guilt.